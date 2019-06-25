Edmonton Oilers to face Flames five times in 2019/20

The Edmonton Oilers will play the Calgary Flames more than any other team in the 2019/20 season.

The regular season schedule, released Tuesday morning, calls for five Battles of Alberta. The Oilers will host the Flames on Dec. 27 and Jan. 29. They’ll visit Calgary on Jan. 11, Feb. 1 and April 4.

The Oilers will play each other Pacific Division rival four times. They open the season on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at home against Vancouver. Their first road game is Tuesday, Oct. 8 against the New York Islanders.

Visits from Original Six teams highlight the December schedule. The Toronto Maple Leafs come to Rogers Place on Dec. 14, with the Montreal Canadiens in town on Dec. 21 and the New York Rangers here on New Year’s Eve.

The Oilers will have two five-game road trips, one in November and one in January. Their longest homes tand is six games, running from March 20-31.

The Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues come to Edmonton on Nov. 6 and Jan. 31.

All games will be broadcast on 630 CHED.