Edmonton Oilers announce new associate coach Jim Playfair

The Edmonton Oilers have announced the first new member of new head coach Dave Tippett‘s coaching staff. Jim Playfair has accepted a job of associate coach.

The two worked together most recently in Arizona where Tippett was head coach of the Coyotes. Playfair was an associate coach for that club as well.

Before that, Playfair was a head coach with the Calgary Flames during the 2006-07 season. He was also an associate coach with the Flames from 2003-06 and again from 2007-09.

Playfair also did a stint in the American Hockey League. He was with Abbotsford from 2009-11 and Saint John from 2000-03. During that time, he led Saint John to a Calder Cup Championship in 2001.

He was also head coach with the ECHL’s Dayton Bombers from 1993-96 and an assistant coach with the IHL’s Michigan K-Wings from 1996-99.

During his time in the NHL, Playfair was a defenceman and played two games with the Oilers in the 1983-84 season after being drafted in the first round, 20th overall by Edmonton.

In his career, he played 21 NHL games where he posted six points, 51 penalty minutes and a +9 plus/minus rating.

Most of his professional career was at the minor level where he appeared in 174 AHL games and 186 International Hockey League games. He retired after the 1991-92 season.

At the end of May, the Oilers announced that former associate coaches Trent Yawney and Manny Viveiros were being let go after one year each with the team.

That leaves Glen Gulutzen as the only member of the 2018-19 coaching staff still working under Tippett.