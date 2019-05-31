Edmonton Oilers announce changes to coaching staff

The Edmonton Oilers have parted ways with assistant coaches Trent Yawney and Manny Viveiros after one year each with the team.

The move leaves Glen Gulutzen as the only member of the 2018-19 coaching staff, still working under new head coach, Dave Tippett.

Yawney was regarded as one of the best penalty kill coaches in the league after several successful years in Anaheim, but the Oilers’ penalty kill unit ranked 30th out of 31 teams last season.

Viveiros was hired last year after a Memorial Cup run with the WHL’s Swift Current Broncos and functioned as the team’s “eye in the sky,” watching games from the press box to provide a different perspective, while also having a hand in the power play.

“On behalf of the Oilers organization, I want to thank Trent and Manny for their service with the Edmonton Oilers, and wish them all the best going forward,” Oilers general manager Ken Holland said in a release.

No announcement has been made regarding replacements, though it has been rumored that Jim Playfair, a former associate coach under Dave Tippett in Arizona, may join the staff.