Edmonton Oilers extend contract with Joseph Gambardella

The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Joseph Gambardella to a two-year contract extension, the team announced on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old just finished up his second professional season with the Bakersfield Condors in the American Hockey League.

In 50 games in the 2018-19 regular season, Gambardella recorded 48 points, scoring 29 goals and 19 assists while carrying a +19 plus-minus rating.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers name Dave Tippett as new head coach

The Staten Island, NY native led the Condors in goals (48) and was ranked third in team scoring. He also scored six goals and four assists, earning 10 points in 10 games in the post season.

The 5’10”, 201-pound forward appeared with the Oilers in 15 games toward the end of the 2018-19 season where he scored his first NHL point.

READ MORE: Joe Gambardella making most of call up with Edmonton Oilers

Gambardella was originally signed by Edmonton as an undrafted free agent in 2017.