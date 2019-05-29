Sports
May 29, 2019 12:15 pm

Edmonton Oilers extend contract with Joseph Gambardella

NHL profile photo on Edmonton Oilers player Joseph Gambardella during a game against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Ab. on Sat., Apr. 6, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal
The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Joseph Gambardella to a two-year contract extension, the team announced on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old just finished up his second professional season with the Bakersfield Condors in the American Hockey League.

In 50 games in the 2018-19 regular season, Gambardella recorded 48 points, scoring 29 goals and 19 assists while carrying a +19 plus-minus rating.

The Staten Island, NY native led the Condors in goals (48) and was ranked third in team scoring. He also scored six goals and four assists, earning 10 points in 10 games in the post season.

The 5’10”, 201-pound forward appeared with the Oilers in 15 games toward the end of the 2018-19 season where he scored his first NHL point.

Gambardella was originally signed by Edmonton as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

