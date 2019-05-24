Edmonton Oilers
May 24, 2019 7:16 pm

Swedish winger Joakim Nygard signs with Edmonton Oilers

By Radio Host  630CHED

Czech Republic's Hynes Zohorna, left, challenges Sweden's Joakim Nygard during the Beijer Hockey Games between Czech Republic and Sweden at Hovet arena, Sweden, Thursday Feb. 7, 2019. (Fredrik Sandberg/TT via AP)

Fredrik Sandberg/TT via AP
The Edmonton Oilers have added a Swedish speedster to their roster.

Left winger Joakim Nygard has signed a one-year entry-level deal with the Oilers.

Nygard, 26, has played the last seven seasons in the Swedish Hockey League, all with Farjestad BK. He scored 21 goals in 2018/19, second-most in the SHL.

Nygard is known his speed, however, his goal-scoring prowess in Sweden may not translate to the NHL. He projects more as a third or fourth-liner rather than someone the Oilers can rely on for offence.

In March, Oilers defenceman Oscar Klefbom said: “When you see him play, you get surprised with how much speed he has on the ice.” Klefbom and Nygard were teammates in Farjestad in 2012/13.

“I like him as a guy, too,” said Klefbom. “He’s very professional. He makes all the players around him better.”

