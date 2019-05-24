Swedish winger Joakim Nygard signs with Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers have added a Swedish speedster to their roster.

Left winger Joakim Nygard has signed a one-year entry-level deal with the Oilers.

Nygard, 26, has played the last seven seasons in the Swedish Hockey League, all with Farjestad BK. He scored 21 goals in 2018/19, second-most in the SHL.

Nygard is known his speed, however, his goal-scoring prowess in Sweden may not translate to the NHL. He projects more as a third or fourth-liner rather than someone the Oilers can rely on for offence.

In March, Oilers defenceman Oscar Klefbom said: “When you see him play, you get surprised with how much speed he has on the ice.” Klefbom and Nygard were teammates in Farjestad in 2012/13.

“I like him as a guy, too,” said Klefbom. “He’s very professional. He makes all the players around him better.”