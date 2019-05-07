Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz battling serious medical condition

Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz has been battling a potentially life-threatening sinus infection for the past few years, the team revealed Tuesday.

The Oilers released the information about the owner’s health following a press conference earlier in the day where Katz made a rare public appearance, looking noticeably different than the last time he appeared in public.

Katz’s physical appearance shocked fans, who took to social media, questioning his health.

The team confirmed Katz has had three surgeries over the past 10 months and will undergo one more surgery.

Tim Shipton with the Oilers Entertainment Group confirmed the infection has a 50/50 survival rate. The exact type of infection is unknown.

Katz carried an IV bag with him throughout the team’s 2016 playoff run, Shipton confirmed.

Katz spoke at a media conference Tuesday morning in which Ken Holland was announced as the Oilers new general manager and president of hockey operations.

