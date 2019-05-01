Edmonton Oilers sign forward Ryan McLeod to entry-level contract

The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Ryan McLeod to a three-year entry-level contract, starting next season.

McLeod has also agreed to an AHL amateur tryout contract and will join the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors immediately.

The 19-year-old McLeod had 62 points (19 goals, 43 assists) in 63 games with Mississauga and Saginaw in the 2018-19 Ontario Hockey League season. The native of Mississauga, Ont., added 12 points (five goals, seven assists), a plus-8 plus-minus rating in 17 playoff games with the Spirit.

A six-foot-two, 207-pound centre, McLeod had 194 points (61 goals, 133 assists), 111 penalty minutes and a plus-10 rating in 261 career regular-season OHL games

McLeod also played for Canada at the 2016 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where Canada finished fourth.

The Oilers selected McLeod in the second round, 40th overall, in the 2018 NHL draft.

