Penguins hire Pridham to front office

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PITTSBURGH – The Penguins added Brandon Pridham to their front office, reuniting him with Pittsburgh president of hockey operations and general manager Kyle Dubas.

The Penguins announced Wednesday that Pridham is joining the team as a hockey operations consultant, with duties that include overseeing player contract negotiations and managing the team’s salary cap.

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Pridham spent the last 12 years with the Toronto Maple Leafs, where he had been an assistant general manager since 2018.

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He was one of several front office staff members, along with assistant GM Hayley Wickenheiser, recently fired by new Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka.

Dubas and Pridham were both hired to the Maple Leafs’ front office in 2014. Dubas became the Leafs’ GM in 2018, and joined Pittsburgh when his contract wasn’t renewed after the 2022-23 season.

The 52-year-old Pridham, from Stouffville, Ont., spent 15 years at the NHL’s league office before joining Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2026.