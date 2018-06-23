NHL Draft: Edmonton Oilers draft speedy centre Ryan McLeod in round 2

The Edmonton Oilers drafted another player out of the Ontario Hockey League with their second-round pick in the NHL Draft on Saturday.

After adding London Knights defencman Evan Bouchard in the first round on Friday, the Oilers selected Mississauga Steelheads centre Ryan McLeod with the 40th overall pick.

READ MORE: NHL Draft: Edmonton Oilers draft Evan Bouchard tenth overall

McLeod scored 26 goals and added 44 assists in 68 games with the Steelheads last season. He says the foundation of his game is built around his speed.

“From a young age, I’ve always been a great skater,” McLeod said on the draft floor with 630 CHED’s Bob Stauffer and Jack Michaels. “I like to take guys wide and use my speed to my advantage.”

Being drafted by the Oilers is a dream come true for McLeod. Despite growing up in Ontario, McLeod admits that he’s always been an Oilers fan.

“Growing up, Ryan Smyth was my favourite player, so I’ve always been a huge Oilers fan,” he said. “I remember watching them during the 2006 [Stanley] Cup run, I was a massive Ryan Smyth and Oilers fan. Obviously they’ve had such a great franchise for so many years and I’ve known Paul Coffey too, so I just know the roots.”

Listen below: Interview with Ryan McLeod

View link »

McLeod, 18, also has good size to go with that speed. The Mississauga, Ont. native is listed at six-foot-two and 200 pounds.

He’s the younger brother of New Jersey Devils prospect Michael McLeod, who was drafted 12th overall in 2016.

The Oilers also made a trade on day two of the NHL Draft. They acquired the 62nd overall pick from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for the 71st and 133rd picks. With the pick, the Oilers selected goaltender Olivier Rodrigue from the Drummondville Voltigeurs.

Listen below: Interview with Olivier Rodrique

View link »

Rodrigue was the first goalie taken in this year’s draft.

LISTEN BELOW: Live coverage of the 2018 NHL Draft