Edmonton Oilers add two former NHL head coaches to Todd McLellan’s staff, along with the WHL coach of the year

The Edmonton Oilers have added two former NHL head coaches to Todd McLellan‘s staff, along with a rising coaching star out of the the Western Hockey League.

Former Calgary Flames head coach Glen Gulutzan has been hired as one of three new assistant coaches that will be behind the Oilers bench next season.

READ MORE: Calgary Flames fire head coach Glen Gulutzan, assistant coaches

The other two are former Chicago Blackhawks defenceman and head coach Trent Yawney and Swift Current Broncos head coach Manny Viveiros.

Gulutzan has spent the last two seasons on the other side of the battle of Alberta as the head coach of the Calgary Flames.

He lead the Flames to the playoffs in his first season behind the bench but this past season the Flames stumbled down the stretch and missed the playoffs. The Flames decided to hire Bill Peters and part ways with Gulutzan making him available to the Oilers.

Gulutzan also served as the head coach of the Dallas Stars from 2011-13.

READ MORE: Todd McLellan returning as Edmonton Oilers head coach next season with revamped staff

Yawney has served as an assistant coach in Anaheim for the last four seasons, helping establish one of the NHL’s best defensive groups.

Over his four seasons in Anaheim, he has worked with the likes of Cam Fowler, Hampus Lindholm, Sami Vatanen, Josh Manson, Shea Theodore and Brandon Montour. Yawney also served as the head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks in 2005-2006 and part of the 2006-2007 season.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers GM Peter Chiarelli talks disappointing season: ‘I expect this team to be in the playoffs next year’

Viveiros is the least experienced of the three new Oilers assistants. He doesn’t have any pro experience coaching in North America, but he is considered to be a rising star and was drawing the interest of multiple NHL organizations.

In two seasons behind the bench in Swift Current, Viveiros took a struggling Broncos team to back to back playoff appearances. This past season he led the Broncos to a WHL Championship and a Memorial Cup appearance. He was also named the WHL coach of the year.

WATCH BELOW: Global News coverage of Oilers GM Peter Chiarelli’s final news conference after the 2017-18 season

The Oilers announced in late April that Todd McLellan would be back for his fourth season behind the Oilers bench but with new assistant coaches.

Jay Woodcroft was moved to a different role within the organization and named the head coach of the Bakersfield Condors. The Oilers and Ian Herbers mutually agreed to part ways, and Jim Johnson was let go.