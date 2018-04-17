Calgary Flames fire head coach Glen Gulutzan, assistant coaches

Calgary Flames head coach Glen Gulutzan is without a job after the team fired him and assistant coaches Dave Cameron and Paul Jerrard on Tuesday.

Gulutzan led the Flames to the playoffs in his first season in Calgary, but the club missed the post-season in 2017-18 after posting a 37-35-10 record.

Gulutzan had been with the club for two years.

The team was a favourite to make the playoffs, but struggled through the season, leaving many fans disappointed.

The players cleaned out their lockers on April 9 to head into the post-season.

WATCH: Monday was locker clean-out day for the Calgary Flames. It was a sombre day at the Saddledome, not because they missed the playoffs but because of the lives lost in Saskatchewan. Kevin Smith has more.

Flames general manager Brad Treliving is expected to address the coaching overhaul at a news conference at the Saddledome at 3:30 p.m. MT.

With files from The Canadian Press.

