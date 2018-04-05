Blake Wheeler’s 90th point of season lifts Winnipeg Jets over Calgary Flames 2-1

Blake Wheeler scored once to pick up his 90th point of the season and help the Jets to a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday for Winnipeg’s fourth-straight win.

Wheeler’s goal was his 23rd of the season. Paul Stastny also scored for Winnipeg (51-20-10), which is 10-1-0 in its past 11 games.

Rookie Spencer Foo recorded his first NHL goal in his third game for the Flames (36-35-10).

Winnipeg will play the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the NHL playoffs after Nashville beat Washington 4-3 earlier Thursday to clinch top spot in the Central Division and Western Conference with 115 points.

Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves for the Jets, giving him 43 wins on the season. That tied former Pittsburgh netminder Tom Barrasso (1992-93) for the most victories in a season by an American goalie.

Jon Gillies stopped 24 shots for Calgary, which is 1-9-0 in its past 10 games.