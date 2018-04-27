Todd McLellan returning as Edmonton Oilers head coach next season with revamped staff

Todd McLellan is returning as Edmonton Oilers head coach next season, but there will be changes to the rest of his coaching staff.

Oilers general manager Peter Chiarelli had hinted that changes were coming earlier this month when he said there will be a period of evaluation surrounding the coaching staff and that everyone was under scrutiny after the Oilers missed the playoffs this past season.

Well it appears that the evaluation period is over. On Friday, Chiarelli announced that McLellan will be back behind the Oilers bench next season, but his assistants Jay Woodcroft, Jim Johnson, and Ian Herbers will not be.

Woodcroft, who has been McLellan’s right hand man for the past three seasons in Edmonton, will be moving on to a different role within the organization as head coach of the Oilers AHL affiliate in Bakersfield.

“On behalf of the organization, I would like to thank Jim and Ian for their time and service to the Edmonton Oilers and wish them all the best in their future endeavors,” Chiarelli said in a release.

McLellan compiled a record of 114-109-23 during three seasons as Oilers head coach.

In his second season behind the bench, he lead the Oilers to their first playoff berth in 11 seasons.

But this past season, the Oilers took a big step back. They missed the playoffs by a wide margin, finishing with 25 fewer points than the year before. But Chiarelli is confident that McLellan can lead the Oilers back into the playoffs next season.

The rest of the Oilers coaching staff will be announced at a later date.