Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid nominated for Ted Lindsay Award

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has been named a finalist for the Ted Lindsay Award which is awarded “to the most outstanding player in the NHL,” as voted on by the NHL players association.

McDavid will look to become the first back-to-back winner of the Ted Lindsay Award since Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins won his second straight award back in 2014.

The other nominees are Taylor Hall of the New Jersey Devils and Nathan McKinney of the Colorado Avalanche.

The winner will be announced on June 20 during the NHL Awards ceremony in Las Vegas.

McDavid earned his second straight Art Ross Trophy as the league’s top scorer after he recorded 41 goals, 67 assists for 108 points while playing in all 82 games for the second consecutive season. He led the NHL in points per game (1.32) and multi-point games with 32.