April 1, 2018 2:05 pm
Updated: April 1, 2018 2:06 pm

Connor McDavid named NHL first star of the month for March

By Staff The Canadian Press

Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) celebrates a goal against the Montreal Canadiens during first period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday, December 23, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Forwards Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers and Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins and Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson were named the NHL’s three stars for March on Sunday.

McDavid was named the first star after leading the NHL with 13 goals and 28 points in 16 games and helping Edmonton to a 7-7-2 record. McDavid registered a point or more in 13 of the Oilers’ 16 games.

Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates his game-winning goal with teammate David Pastrnak during the third period of the first round of Stanley Cup playoff action against the Ottawa Senators, in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Marchand was the second start after registering 10 goals and 16 assists in 15 games as Boston went 11-2-3 over that span. He also had the winning goal in three straight games (March 3-8).

Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, in Las Vegas.

AP Photo/Isaac Brekken

Gibson was the third start after going 9-3-1 with a 2.15 goals-against average and .931 save percentage with three shutouts in 13 appearances. Anaheim posted a 9-4-1 record in March.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

