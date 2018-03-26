Connor McDavid named NHL First Star of the Week

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid was named the NHL First Star of the Week on Monday.

McDavid’s run to a second-straight Art Ross Trophy continued last week as he led all scorers with five goals and five assists for 10 points, leading the Oilers to a 3-0-1 week.

READ MORE: Connor McDavid takes over NHL scoring lead as Edmonton Oilers edge L.A. Kings

McDavid now has 39 goals, 60 assists for 99 points, which places him first in NHL scoring, four points ahead of Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

His 39 goals are tied for fourth best in the NHL. McDavid has scored 24 goals in his past 27 games.

READ MORE: Ethan Bear gets first NHL goal but Edmonton Oilers fall to Ducks in OT

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jake Allen is the second star of the week, while Winnipeg Jets rookie winger Kyle Connor is the third star.

The Oilers will host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night at Rogers Place to end a three-game homestand. Puck drop is at 7 p.m., 630 CHED will have the Face-off Show starting at 5:30 p.m.