Ty Rattie rolling with his chance on Edmonton Oilers big line

Growing up in Airdrie, Ty Rattie had an allegiance that would drive most Edmonton Oilers fans crazy.

“It was all Flames. Some of my best memories are staying up late and watching the Flames playoff run that year (2004),” recalled Rattie. “It was a big Flames family. But once I signed with the Oilers, there was a switch over. Now it’s all Oilers.”

Rattie, 25, has played just six games with the Oilers, but he’s made an impact. In his last four games, playing on a line with Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, he’s put up five points.

“I’ve played pro hockey for a while. I’ve played in the NHL before. It is a little bit more comfortable. Playing with the players I’m playing with makes you a little more comfortable,” explained Rattie. “I’m just trying to prove to everyone that I can do this and I can be a full-time NHL player.”

READ MORE: Third period outburst lifts Edmonton Oilers to win over Ottawa Senators

With Edmonton’s farm team in Bakersfield this season, he’s recorded 43 points in 53 games. In the WHL with Portland, Rattie had two seasons of over 100 points.

“He’s clearly an offensive player. He’s done that at the junior level. He’s done that at the American League level,” said Oilers head coach Todd McLellan. “Not often are you able to call a player of his calibre up and immediately put him on the top line.”

Rattie was drafted 32nd overall by the St. Louis Blues in 2011. However, he played just 35 NHL games with the Blues and Carolina Hurricanes before being signed by the Oilers as a free agent last summer. He’ll be a free agent again on July 1, but he’s trying not to think about his next contract.

READ MORE: Ty Rattie could get top line chance when Edmonton Oilers visit Florida Panthers

“I’m pretty locked into a game at a time,” said Rattie. “I need to focus on the game against the Kings tonight. If I’m lucky enough to play again tomorrow, I’ll focus on that game.”

The Oilers take on the L.A. Kings Saturday night at Rogers Place. The Face-off Show will be on 630 CHED at 6:30 p.m. The game starts at 8 p.m.