Lucky 87! Sidney Crosby signs extension with Penguins ahead of 20th NHL season

Canadian hockey legend Sidney Crosby has a contract extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins ahead of the upcoming NHL season.

The club announced the two-year extension Monday, saying it carries an average yearly value of $8.7 million for the Cole Habour, N.S., native — matching his No. 87 jersey.

“There are no words to properly describe what Sidney Crosby means to the game of hockey, the city of Pittsburgh and the Penguins organization,” Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas said in a statement.

THE CAPTAIN IS COMMITTED. The Penguins have re-signed Sidney Crosby to a two-year contract extension, running through the 2026.27 season and carrying an average annual value of $8.7 million. Details: https://t.co/13N1vhbR2S pic.twitter.com/zgLb01EpgY — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 16, 2024

The announcement comes as Crosby is set to enter the final season of a 12-year, US$104.4-million deal signed in June 2012 — which, of course — carries an annual salary of $8.7 million.

The 37-year-old made the playoffs for 16 straight seasons, but missed out on the last two springs as the team tries to retool with an aging core led by Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson.

Crosby — a three-time Stanley Cup winner and two-time Olympic gold medallist — scored 42-goals and had a total of 94 points in the last season.

This marks the hockey superstar’s 20th season in the NHL, all with the Penguins. He has been team captain for 18 seasons.

— with files from The Canadian Press