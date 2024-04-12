‘Means a lot’: Sidney Crosby hits 2 more NHL milestones with Pittsburgh Penguins

Send this page to someone via email

Pittsburgh Penguins’ captain Sidney Crosby can add more achievements to his long list of milestones.

The 36-year-old centre recorded his 1,000th NHL assist on Thursday when he set up defenceman Erik Karlsson for the winning goal in a 6-5 OT win over the Detroit Red Wings.

According to NHL.com, Crosby is the 14th player in the league’s history to reach 1,000 assists. It took him 1,269 games to reach that landmark.

The Cole Harbour, N.S. native now also sits in 10th place on the NHL all-time scoring list, with 1,591 points.

Crosby: "No matter how many games are left or where we’re at in the season, you’ve got to find ways to win. We still have to learn from this." pic.twitter.com/yePFk3H8rP — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 12, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

Crosby is in good company. His 10th place spot on the list follows big names like Joe Sakic, Mario Lemieux, Gordie Howe and Mark Messier. Wayne Gretzky sits at the top spot with 2,857 points.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“That means a lot,” he told reporters during a post-game interview about being named amongst players who he “grew up watching.”

“It’s something that I’m honoured to be part of,” he said.

Sidney Crosby has been great for a very long time, and he doesn't seem to be slowing down!@Penguins | #LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/DOb2eXY4Gc — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) April 12, 2024

The Penguins, led by No. 87, are currently in a fight for a wild-card NHL playoff spot with the likes of the Red Wings, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals.