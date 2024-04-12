Menu

‘Means a lot’: Sidney Crosby hits 2 more NHL milestones with Pittsburgh Penguins

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted April 12, 2024 11:16 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Sidney Crosby returns to Nova Scotia for pre-season game'
Sidney Crosby returns to Nova Scotia for pre-season game
RELATED - Hockey fans in Nova Scotia are being treated to a special occasion ahead of the upcoming NHL season as three-time Stanley Cup champion Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins are in Halifax ahead of a pre-season game on Monday. As Vanessa Wright reports, Crosby practiced today in his hometown of Cole Harbour, making it a special homecoming for his family, teammates, and fans. – Oct 1, 2023
Pittsburgh Penguins’ captain Sidney Crosby can add more achievements to his long list of milestones.

The 36-year-old centre recorded his 1,000th NHL assist on Thursday when he set up defenceman Erik Karlsson for the winning goal in a 6-5 OT win over the Detroit Red Wings.

According to NHL.com, Crosby is the 14th player in the league’s history to reach 1,000 assists. It took him 1,269 games to reach that landmark.

The Cole Harbour, N.S. native now also sits in 10th place on the NHL all-time scoring list, with 1,591 points.

Crosby is in good company. His 10th place spot on the list follows big names like Joe Sakic, Mario Lemieux, Gordie Howe and Mark Messier. Wayne Gretzky sits at the top spot with 2,857 points.

“That means a lot,” he told reporters during a post-game interview about being named amongst players who he “grew up watching.”

Trending Now

“It’s something that I’m honoured to be part of,” he said.

The Penguins, led by No. 87, are currently in a fight for a wild-card NHL playoff spot with the likes of the Red Wings, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals.

