Old faces, new places: A look at NHLers on new teams as the season kicks off

Nashville Predators star Filip Forsberg heard the rumblings. Steven Stamkos was unlikely to re-sign with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Music City was a possible destination.

Forsberg’s teammate, defenceman Luke Schenn, won back-to-back Stanley Cup with the Tampa captain and franchise icon in 2020 and 2021. The veteran blueliner was dialed in.

“(Schenn) texted me,” Forsberg recalled of the start of NHL free agency on July 1. “Just like, ‘Hey, Stammer’s coming.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, all right, awesome.'”

Predators’ general manager Barry Trotz then made two more big splashes, adding defenceman Brady Skjei and winger Jonathan Marchessault.

“Really good day for the franchise,” Forsberg said.

Like every NHL off-season, plenty of players were on the move. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the big names changing addresses this summer as a new season is underway.

STEVEN STAMKOS

The forward signed a US$32-million, four-year contract with the Predators following a public divorce with the team that selected him No. 1 overall at the 2008 draft. Stamkos, 34, led Tampa to three straight finals and those two victories, and twice won the Maurice (Rocket) Richard Trophy as the league’s top goal-scorer, with a high-water mark of 60 in 2011-12.

BRADY SKJEI/JONATHAN MARCHESSAULT

Skjei, 30, signed a $49-million, seven-year deal to join a Nashville blue line led by Norris Trophy winner Roman Josi following his departure from the Carolina Hurricanes. Marchessault, 33, agreed to a $27.5-million, five-year pact after the Vegas Golden Knights allowed one of the few remaining original “Golden Misfits” to walk.



JAKE GUENTZEL

The plug-and-play replacement for Stamkos signed a $63-million, seven-year contract with the Lightning. Guentzel, 29, should benefit from suiting up alongside the likes of Hart Trophy finalist and Art Ross Trophy winner Nikita Kucherov after starting his career in Pittsburgh with Penguins captain Sidney Crosby. Veteran defenceman Ryan McDonagh, who won two Cups with Tampa, is also back with the Lightning after a spring trade with Nashville.

JAKE DEBRUSK

The winger signed a $38.5-million, seven-year deal with the Vancouver Canucks after spending his first seven seasons with the Boston Bruins. DeBrusk, 27, had just 40 points in 80 games in 2023-24, but Vancouver is banking on him finding West Coast chemistry with Elias Pettersson.

JACOB MARKSTROM

The New Jersey Devils hope they finally have their goaltender. The club acquired Markstrom from the Calgary Flames in a long-rumoured deal that should solidify New Jersey’s crease behind a talented core led by star centre Jack Hughes. The Devils also stiffened their defence with the additions of Brett Pesce and Brenden Dillon.

ELIAS LINDHOLM

The Bruins added the centre on a $54.25-million, seven-year pact to play alongside David Pastrnak on Boston’s top line. Lindholm, 29, should see a bump in production after registering 44 points in 75 combined contests with Calgary and Vancouver last season.

BRANDON MONTOUR

The defenceman barely had time to celebrate a Stanley Cup win with the Florida Panthers before making a big decision on his future. Montour, 30, inked a $50-million, seven-year deal with the Seattle Kraken to be their anchor on the back end. Seattle also signed centre Chandler Stephenson, 30, to a $43.75-million, seven-year contract.

MIKHAIL SERGACHEV

The defenceman was dealt from Tampa to the Utah Hockey Club — formerly the Arizona Coyotes — in the hours before free agency opened to clear salary cap space. Sergachev was hampered by injuries last season, but should provide Utah a strong presence in its new market.

CHRIS TANEV

The Toronto Maple Leafs made their big move by acquiring the hard-nosed defender’s rights from the Dallas Stars ahead of free agency. Tanev, 34, then agreed to a $27-million, six-year contract with his hometown team in a move that should strengthen a Toronto blue line that’s been among the club’s weak spots in recent years. The Leafs also added defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson on a four-year deal worth $14 million after he won the Cup with Florida.