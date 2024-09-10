Sidney Crosby ‘pretty optimistic’ on contract extension with Penguins

Send this page to someone via email

Sidney Crosby is confident he will have a new contract signed before the start of the NHL regular season.

Speaking at the NHL/NHLPA player media tour’s North American leg Monday, the Penguins captain said he’s “pretty optimistic” an extension will get done before Pittsburgh opens its schedule Oct. 9 against the New York Rangers.

Crosby is set to enter the final season of a 12-year, US$104.4-million deal signed in June 2012 that carries an $8.7-million salary cap hit — matching his No. 87 jersey.

The Cole Harbour, N.S., product made the playoffs 16 straight seasons, but has missed out the last two springs as the team tries to retool on the fly with an aging core led by Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson.

Crosby — a three-time Stanley Cup winner and two-time Olympic gold medallist — is coming off a 42-goal, 94-point campaign in 2023-24.

The 37-year-old, who was eligible to sign an extension July 1, will enter 2024-25 just four points short of 1,600 for his career.