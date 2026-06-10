Riders begin Grey Cup title defence versus Lions

Send this page to someone via email

They can’t change history, but Nathan Rourke and the B.C. Lions can exorcise a few demons Saturday night.

B.C. opens its season in Regina against the Roughriders. That’s also where the Lions ended the 2025 campaign, dropping a 24-21 West Division final decision to Saskatchewan as Trevor Harris’s three-yard TD pass to Tommy Nield with 11 seconds provided the dramatic finish.

Saskatchewan went on to down the Montreal Alouettes 25-17 in the Grey Cup. The Riders will unveil their championship banner before the opening kickoff Saturday.

Last season was a historic one for Rourke, who threw for a career-high 5,290 yards and 31 touchdowns. He also ran for 564 yards — tops among CFL quarterbacks — and averaged 9.2 yards per carry while scoring 10 TDs, being named the league’s outstanding player and top Canadian.

Rourke’s 5,290 passing yards were a single-season CFL record for a Canadian quarterback. The Victoria native’s 31 TD strikes were second-most by a Canadian behind the legendary Russ Jackson, who had 33 in 1969.

Story continues below advertisement

Rourke is 3-3 all-time versus Saskatchewan. But like last season, Rourke will have plenty of weapons at his disposal with a receiving corps anchored by Keon Hatcher Sr. (102 catches, 1,688 yards, nine TDs) and running back James Butler (1,213 rushing yards, 5.3-yard average, 11 TDs).

However, Harris, who was the MVP of Saskatchewan’s Grey Cup win, will have history on his side. The 40-year-old quarterback is a stellar 10-4 versus B.C. and will be supported by a ground game that features A.J. Ouellette (1,222 yards, 4.9-yard average, eight TDs).

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

But Harris will have to be wary of B.C. defensive lineman Mathieu Betts, the CFL’s top defensive player last season after posting a league-best 15 sacks.

Pick: B.C.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Thursday night)

Story continues below advertisement

At Winnipeg, the Bombers (1-0) got three sacks from defensive lineman Jake Ceresna in last week’s 30-28 road win in Calgary. Sergio Castillo’s 38-yard field goal on the game’s final play provided the winning margin. Brady Oliveira ran for 113 yards and a TD, his 22nd career 100-yard performance, to move into a tie with Jon Cornish for second among Canadian-born players behind Andrew Harris (29). Winnipeg is a stellar 44-8 at home since 2019, and starter Zach Collaros is 9-5 in games against Hamilton’s Bo Levi Mitchell.

Veteran linebacker Wynton McManis (knee) will miss a second straight game for Hamilton (0-1), which comes off a disappointing 30-27 home overtime loss to Montreal despite leading 24-10 in the third quarter. Mitchell completed 34-of-39 passes for 307 yards, but Robert Kennedy III’s 54-yard interception return TD not only cut the Alouettes’ deficit to 24-17 but also provided a huge momentum shift. Hamilton looks to avoid starting 0-2 for a sixth straight year and was 6-3 on the road last year, its best mark since 2019.

Pick: Winnipeg.

Toronto Argonauts vs. Montreal Alouettes (Friday night)

In Montreal, the Alouettes (1-0) look to build upon last week’s win in Hamilton. Tyler Snead had nine catches for 163 yards — both career highs — and a TD while Davis Alexander threw for 336 yards and two TDs, improving his regular-season mark to 12-0, the CFL record to start a career. He’s also 2-0 versus Toronto. After his pick-six, Kennedy forced a fumble on Hamilton’s opening overtime possession that Kabion Ento forced out of bounds, setting up Jose Carlos Diaz’s winning 17-yard field goal.

Story continues below advertisement

Mike Miller makes his CFL head-coaching debut for Toronto (0-0) and also serves as offensive co-ordinator. Chad Kelly, the CFL’s outstanding player in 2023, sees his first league action since suffering a leg injury at Montreal in the 2024 East Division final, a span of 581 days. Kelly has a 4-1 record versus the Alouettes. This game marks the return of defensive lineman Ralph Holley, linebacker Adarius Pickett and defensive back DaShaun Amos to the Argos.

Pick: Montreal.

Last week: 0-3.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2026.