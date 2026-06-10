Saskatchewan Roughriders ring in new season after 2025 Grey Cup victory

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The Saskatchewan Roughriders have received their Grey Cup championship rings, each one designed to represent their title-winning 2025 season and the history behind it — an exciting moment for many players.

“I feel extremely blessed. Like you said, first year coming into an organization like this I just couldn’t ask for anything better,” said Kian Schaffer-Baker.

Every ring features 14 green stones to mark the team’s wins last season, along with five gems symbolizing the organization’s Grey Cup championship titles. A key detail inside features a piece of the Grey Cup game ball.

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The front office, coaching staff and veteran players all had input into the design.

“The guys did a great job at designing. The guys that were a part of that team and were on the design crew, amazing job, really thoughtful, every piece means something in there,” said Logan Ferland.

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For some members of the organization, like quarterback Trevor Harris and defensive lineman Mike Rose, it was another addition to an already impressive collection of championship hardware. However, for many players it marked a career milestone receiving their first Grey Cup championship ring.

“That’s everything right there. That’s my first championship in all my years playing football — so damn near 17 years, 18 years of playing football — and that’s the first one I’ve ever gotten so I definitely cherish that moment and I’m excited for the next one,” Schaffer-Baker added.

While the championship rings are reserved for the team, Rider nation has a chance to own a commemorative version inspired by the same design.