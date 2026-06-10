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Sports

Celebrating the ‘Pheephaa Werld Kupp’ as Vancouver bar gets creative

By Amy Judd & Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted June 10, 2026 8:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Celebrating the “Pheephaa Werld Kupp”'
Celebrating the “Pheephaa Werld Kupp”
As Metro Vancouver businesses try to cash in on the World Cup, most have to be careful not to run afoul of FIFA's ultra-strict rules on what they can say, and more importantly, what they can't. But as Kristen Robinson reports, one Vancouver business is using imagination - and some creative spelling - to get around that.
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A Vancouver beer bar has developed a creative and tongue-in-cheek way to advertise the FIFA World Cup while avoiding any FIFA trademark infringement.

FIFA has strict rules about non-rights holders using their branding and logo to advertise the World Cup, so the owners of The Magnet made their own trophy.

It consists of an old thrift shop gravy boat, a broken lamp and some painter’s tape.

They also put the words “Pheephaa Werld Kupp” trophy on it and placed it atop the bar for the duration of the tournament.

Click to play video: 'Some Vancouver businesses frustrated over FIFA World Cup influence'
Some Vancouver businesses frustrated over FIFA World Cup influence

FIFA lawyers have already contacted some Metro Vancouver businesses and organizations over certain items or fundraisers.

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A charity was forced to cancel a fundraising campaign after FIFA pulled out a red card and ordered them to stop.

Spinal Cord Injury BC was raffling off a pair of tickets to the New Zealand versus Egypt World Cup match at BC Place on June 21.

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The tickets were valued at about $500 each and the charity was hoping to generate between $3,000 and $5,000 for each ticket.

The owner of Cascadia Natural Pet Supply in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood told Global News that she advertised some soccer-themed bears on the store’s website.

“I said I thought they were for FIFA because we got them in time for FIFA and they were soccer bears and they were wearing jerseys of the teams,” Dawn Moulton, owner of the pet food store, said.

“Although they don’t look like the jerseys, but I don’t watch soccer, so I don’t really pay that level of attention.”

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The supplier warned Moulton she could get fined, so she no longer advertises them as FIFA Bears.

Click to play video: 'FIFA cracks down on charity ticket raffles'
FIFA cracks down on charity ticket raffles

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