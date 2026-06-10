Celebrating the ‘Pheephaa Werld Kupp’ as Vancouver bar gets creative

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver beer bar has developed a creative and tongue-in-cheek way to advertise the FIFA World Cup while avoiding any FIFA trademark infringement.

FIFA has strict rules about non-rights holders using their branding and logo to advertise the World Cup, so the owners of The Magnet made their own trophy.

It consists of an old thrift shop gravy boat, a broken lamp and some painter’s tape.

They also put the words “Pheephaa Werld Kupp” trophy on it and placed it atop the bar for the duration of the tournament.

2:07 Some Vancouver businesses frustrated over FIFA World Cup influence

FIFA lawyers have already contacted some Metro Vancouver businesses and organizations over certain items or fundraisers.

Story continues below advertisement

Spinal Cord Injury BC was raffling off a pair of tickets to the New Zealand versus Egypt World Cup match at BC Place on June 21.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The tickets were valued at about $500 each and the charity was hoping to generate between $3,000 and $5,000 for each ticket.

The owner of Cascadia Natural Pet Supply in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood told Global News that she advertised some soccer-themed bears on the store’s website.

“I said I thought they were for FIFA because we got them in time for FIFA and they were soccer bears and they were wearing jerseys of the teams,” Dawn Moulton, owner of the pet food store, said.

“Although they don’t look like the jerseys, but I don’t watch soccer, so I don’t really pay that level of attention.”

Story continues below advertisement

The supplier warned Moulton she could get fined, so she no longer advertises them as FIFA Bears.