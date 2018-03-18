Nikita Kucherov nets a pair as Lightning scorch Edmonton Oilers

Nikita Kucherov scored twice to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning past the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 Sunday afternoon.

Ty Rattie put the Oilers on the board only 14 seconds into the game, his centring pass deflecting in off the pad of Lightning goalie Louis Domingue. Rattie was once again on the Oilers top line with Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

Tampa Bay tied it later in the period, with Victor Hedman’s point shot deflecting off Rattie’s stick and going right inside the post.

Early in the second, Kucherov popped a power-play shot right under the crossbar for his 35th of the season.

The Oilers had several excellent scoring chances on a power play midway through the third period, but couldn’t beat Louis Domingue. Kucherov whacked in his second of the game during a goal-mouth scramble with 8:26 remaining.

The Oilers had two more power-play chances late in the game, including a 28-second five-on-three, but couldn’t cash in.

Kucherov leads the NHL with 93 points. McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, and Evgeni Malkin are next with 89. Montoya made 37 saves while Domingue finished with 29.

The Oilers, currently sitting 31-36-5, will visit Carolina on Tuesday.