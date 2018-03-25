Connor McDavid takes over NHL scoring lead as Edmonton Oilers edge L.A. Kings

Connor McDavid scored twice to lead the Edmonton Oilers past the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 Saturday night at Rogers Place.

It took the Oilers just 45 seconds to take the lead. Pontus Aberg found a loose puck at the side of the net and tucked it behind Jonathan Quick.

Later in the first, Adam Larsson fired a cross ice pass to McDavid. McDavid’s first jab hit the side of the net, but he recovered the loose puck to jam in his 37th of the season.

It was Larsson’s 100th career point. The Kings tied it 28 seconds later on a goal from Jake Muzzin.

McDavid struck again 4:08 into the second period, converting a breakaway by sliding a shot five-hole on Quick. However, the Kings controlled the rest of the period and got a goal from Jeff Carter to trail 3-2 after two.

The Oilers had two power plays early in the third, but couldn’t extend their lead. In fact, Cam Talbot had to stop Nate Thompson on a shorthanded breakaway to preserve the advantage.

The Kings created a goal mouth scramble just before the final horn, but couldn’t muscle it by Talbot, who finished with 27 saves.

McDavid, with 96 points on the year, moves one point ahead of Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov for the NHL scoring lead.

The Oilers, 34-36-5, will host Anaheim on Sunday.