Third period outburst lifts Edmonton Oilers to win over Ottawa Senators
The Edmonton Oilers scored four goals in the third period to drub the Ottawa Senators 6-2 on Thursday night.
The Oilers had a large edge in play during the first period, outshooting the Senators 18-9 and getting a goal from Drake Caggiula. He tapped in a loose puck after Pontus Aberg’s shot went through Craig Anderson.
Early in the second period, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins sent a pass in front to Connor McDavid, who popped it inside the post for his 35th of the season.
Matt Duchene scored a power play goal for Ottawa 4:43 into the third, but the Oilers came back right off the ensuing centre-ice face-off.
McDavid broke down the right side and set up Nugent-Hopkins. The goals were just eight seconds apart.
Ty Rattie and Caggiula connected in rapid succession, giving the Oilers three goals in 1:43. Filip Chlapik added a late one for Ottawa, his first NHL goal. McDavid scored again with 3:20 left.
McDavid finished with two goals and two assists, giving him 94 points. He trails Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov by one for the NHL scoring lead.
Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and two assists.
The Oilers, 33-36-5, will host Los Angeles on Saturday.
