March 22, 2018 10:20 pm

Third period outburst lifts Edmonton Oilers to win over Ottawa Senators

By Radio Host  630CHED

Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid (97) celebrates his goal against the Ottawa Senators with right wing Ty Rattie (8) centre Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) and defenceman Yohann Auvitu (81) during second period NHL hockey in Ottawa on Thursday, March 22, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand
The Edmonton Oilers scored four goals in the third period to drub the Ottawa Senators 6-2 on Thursday night.

The Oilers had a large edge in play during the first period, outshooting the Senators 18-9 and getting a goal from Drake Caggiula. He tapped in a loose puck after Pontus Aberg’s shot went through Craig Anderson.

Story continues below

Early in the second period, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins sent a pass in front to Connor McDavid, who popped it inside the post for his 35th of the season.

Matt Duchene scored a power play goal for Ottawa 4:43 into the third, but the Oilers came back right off the ensuing centre-ice face-off.

McDavid broke down the right side and set up Nugent-Hopkins. The goals were just eight seconds apart.

Ty Rattie and Caggiula connected in rapid succession, giving the Oilers three goals in 1:43. Filip Chlapik added a late one for Ottawa, his first NHL goal. McDavid scored again with 3:20 left.

McDavid finished with two goals and two assists, giving him 94 points. He trails Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov by one for the NHL scoring lead.

Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and two assists.

The Oilers, 33-36-5, will host Los Angeles on Saturday.

