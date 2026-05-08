Canada captain Davies sustains hamstring injury weeks before World Cup

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Canada men’s soccer captain Alphonso Davies sustained a left hamstring injury in Bayern Munich’s Champions League semifinal against

Paris Saint-Germain, putting his availability for the upcoming World Cup in doubt.

The German club announced Friday on its X account that Davies will be out “several weeks” after picking up the injury in Bayern’s 1-1 draw with PSG on Wednesday.

Canada Soccer said it remains in touch with Bayern’s medical team and is keeping close contact with Davies.

“Our focus is on supporting his recovery and providing every available resource, including specialized soft tissue expertise, to give him the best possible pathway back to full fitness ahead of the FIFA World Cup,” the governing body said.

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Canada, which is co-hosting the World Cup with the United States and Mexico, plays its first game June 12 against Bosnia-Herzegovina in Toronto.

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Davies has struggled to stay healthy leading up to the soccer showcase.

The injury is the third for Davies since he returned on Dec. 8 from a 260-day layoff from a torn cruciate ligament in his right knee.

He was out Feb. 22 to March 9 with a muscle fibre tear, then from March 11 to April 2 with a right hamstring injury.

Davies hasn’t played for Canada since suffering the ligament tear during Nations League play against the United States in March 2025.

The injury prompted Bayern to criticize the Canadian national team, alleging Davies hadn’t undergone proper medical evaluations before boarding a flight back to Germany. Canada Soccer responded that “proper care protocols were followed.”

Davies is one of Canada’s top players and the face of the men’s program. The fleet-footed left back has produced 15 goals and 17 assists in 58 appearances for his country, including Canada’s first-ever goal at a men’s World Cup in 2022.

The 25-year-old from Edmonton has also helped Bayern win seven Bundesliga titles and the 2020 Champions League.