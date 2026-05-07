Air Canada suspends 4 seasonal flight routes, citing jet fuel costs

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Air Canada says four seasonal flight routes will end earlier than previously planned this year due to the soaring price of jet fuel.

“Affected customers will be contacted with alternate travel options, including the option of full refund where applicable,” an Air Canada spokesperson stated to Global News.

The affected flight routes are:

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Vancouver to Raleigh, N.C.: Last flight is July 29

Toronto to Sacramento, Calif.: Last flight is Aug. 1

Toronto to Charleston, S.C.: Last flight is Sept. 6

Montreal to Austin, Texas: Last flight is Sept. 7

The airline plans to resume full service on the routes in the summer of 2027.

Flights from Toronto and Montreal to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport were also suspended on April 17, with plans to resume on Oct. 25.

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The airline also announces that it would be suspending its full-year guidance for 2026, citing “volatility and uncertainty in relation to jet fuel prices for the second half of the year.”

“This is not unique to Air Canada — it is an industry-wide challenge that affects how airlines think about capacity, pricing and risk,” chief executive Michael Rousseau said to analysts during the first-quarter earnings call.