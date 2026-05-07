Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Air Canada suspends 4 seasonal flight routes, citing jet fuel costs

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted May 7, 2026 12:33 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Air Canada suspends flights to JFK over high fuel prices tied to Iran war'
Air Canada suspends flights to JFK over high fuel prices tied to Iran war
Air Canada announced Friday that it would suspend flights to New York's JFK airport from Toronto and Montreal this summer because of high fuel prices tied to the U.S.-Iran war – Apr 17, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Air Canada says four seasonal flight routes will end earlier than previously planned this year due to the soaring price of jet fuel.

“Affected customers will be contacted with alternate travel options, including the option of full refund where applicable,” an Air Canada spokesperson stated to Global News.

The affected flight routes are:

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
  • Vancouver to Raleigh, N.C.: Last flight is July 29
  • Toronto to Sacramento, Calif.: Last flight is Aug. 1
  • Toronto to Charleston, S.C.: Last flight is Sept. 6
  • Montreal to Austin, Texas: Last flight is Sept. 7

The airline plans to resume full service on the routes in the summer of 2027.

Flights from Toronto and Montreal to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport were also suspended on April 17, with plans to resume on Oct. 25.

Story continues below advertisement

The airline also announces that it would be suspending its full-year guidance for 2026, citing “volatility and uncertainty in relation to jet fuel prices for the second half of the year.”

“This is not unique to Air Canada — it is an industry-wide challenge that affects how airlines think about capacity, pricing and risk,” chief executive Michael Rousseau said to analysts during the first-quarter earnings call.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices