Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Air Canada ditches 2026 guidance, citing volatile jet fuel prices

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted May 1, 2026 2:18 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Air travel facing fuel crisis as Iran war squeezes supply'
Air travel facing fuel crisis as Iran war squeezes supply
The Iran war has dragged on way longer than U.S. President Donald Trump initially said it would, which has caused jet fuel prices to double. Heather Yourex-West looks at how airlines are being squeezed, routes are vanishing, and airfares are rising – Apr 22, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Air Canada is suspending its full-year guidance for 2026, citing “volatility and uncertainty in relation to jet fuel prices for the second half of the year.”

The airline made the announcement in its first-quarter earnings results on Thursday afternoon.

“Q1 brought several challenges: unusually cold winter, various ice storms, disruption with certain sun destinations, the evolving conditions in the Middle East,” chief executive Michael Rousseau told analysts during the earnings call.

Rousseau also stated that the ongoing war in the Middle East, which has resulted in a stark increase in global jet fuel prices, has “created a significant external shock for our industry.”

“This is not unique to Air Canada — it is an industry-wide challenge that affects how airlines think about capacity, pricing and risk,” he said.

Executive vice-president and chief commercial officer Mark Galardo also said the airline is “diligently managing an evolving geopolitical and macroeconomic landscape,” including being one of the first airlines to implement fare increases as the crisis in the Middle East unfolded.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are seeing resilient demand across most geographies and customer types,” Galardo said. “Our commercial model allows us to be competitive and attract different customer types, enabling a unique ability to tap into more resilient and loyal customer segments.”

Airline sees 11.3 per cent increase in operating revenues from 2025

Air Canada also reported $5.8 billion in operating revenues in the first quarter of 2026, an 11.3 per cent increase from the previous year.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Our operating income of $117 million was a positive $225 million swing from a year ago, and we generated record adjusted EBITDA of $623 million, up 61 per cent,” said Rousseau in a press release.

Click to play video: 'Air Canada jet has a near-miss at New York’s JFK airport'
Air Canada jet has a near-miss at New York’s JFK airport

In addition, the airline had a net loss of $16 million and adjusted loss per diluted share of $0.05. This was a $134 million improvement from the net loss of $150 million in 2025.

Story continues below advertisement

Instead of a full-year guidance for 2026, Air Canada provided its financial outlook for the second quarter, which it said is “more appropriate in the current environment.”

Air Canada is “assuming that the price of jet fuel will average at approximately C$1.28 per litre for the second quarter of 2026.”

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices