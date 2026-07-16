Wildfire smoke persists in Toronto, conditions may improve Friday: Environment Canada

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Wildfire smoke still blankets large parts of southern Ontario, including Toronto, and conditions may not improve until Friday morning.

Environment Canada’s orange air quality warning continues to be in place Thursday, a day after it was first implemented for the smoke that turned the skies in Canada’s largest city orange.

The smoke from the wildfires in northwestern Ontario plummeted Toronto’s air quality to the worst in the world throughout Wednesday morning. Only Detroit was ahead of Toronto early Thursday morning.

The smoke forced the cancellation of several outdoor events Wednesday, including the FIFA Fan Festival watch party in Toronto and the Rock the Park music festival in London.

Ontario forest fire officials said Tuesday there were 148 active fires in the northwest region alone, including 69 that were out of control.

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The fires have prompted evacuation orders for several communities, including Armstrong, Lac La Croix First Nation, Whitesand First Nation, Gull Bay First Nation and Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation.

One fast-moving blaze has damaged and destroyed homes and buildings on Namaygoosisagagun First Nation, also known as Collins First Nation, north of Thunder Bay.

2:11 Health Matters: Toronto air quality ranked worst in the world

Premier Doug Ford has said crews are hard at work fighting the fires, and the province will spare no expense in keeping people safe.

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Environment Canada is advising Canadians to limit time outdoors and prioritize keeping cool inside.

“You may experience mild and common symptoms such as eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches or a mild cough. More serious but less common symptoms include wheezing, chest pains or severe cough. If you think you are having a medical emergency, seek immediate medical assistance,” it said.

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“People more likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke, including people aged 65 and older, pregnant people, infants and young children, people with an existing illness or chronic health condition, and people who work outdoors, should avoid strenuous activities outdoors and seek medical attention if experiencing symptoms.”

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The air quality warning follows a heat warning that lifted Wednesday after it was put in place Monday.

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Maximum temperatures of 30 to 36 C were expected Wednesday, with humidex values making that feel like 38 to 42 C.

Tuesday was the worst day during the heat wave as humidex values made it feel like 38 to 45 C in parts of southern Ontario.

— with files from The Canadian Press