Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto’s air quality ranked world’s worst as wildfire smoke settles in

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted July 15, 2026 8:40 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Heat wave scorches the GTA'
Heat wave scorches the GTA
WATCH: Heat wave scorches the GTA
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Toronto has the worst air quality in the world as of Wednesday morning, with smoke from forest fires in northwestern Ontario settling in.

IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company that operates the world’s largest real-time air quality information platform, ranked Canada’s largest city as the worst for air quality as of 8 a.m.

Toronto sat ahead of Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Delhi, India, Dubai, United Arab Emirates and Jerusalem, Israel.

Environment Canada said in a yellow air quality warning that much of southern Ontario is impacted by the smoke, which may persist into Thursday for some areas.

“As smoke levels increase, health risks increase. Limit time outdoors. Consider reducing or rescheduling outdoor sports, activities and events. You may experience mild and common symptoms such as eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches or a mild cough. More serious but less common symptoms include wheezing, chest pains or severe cough. If you think you are having a medical emergency, seek immediate medical assistance,” it said.

Story continues below advertisement

“People more likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke, including people aged 65 and older, pregnant people, infants and young children, people with an existing illness or chronic health condition, and people who work outdoors, should reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors and seek medical attention if experiencing symptoms.”

Click to play video: 'Canada’s wildfire season ‘challenging’ but manageable, federal officials say'
Canada’s wildfire season ‘challenging’ but manageable, federal officials say

The air quality warning comes in addition to a heat warning that has persisted since Monday.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Maximum temperatures of 30 to 36 C are expected Wednesday, with humidex values making that feel like 38 to 42 C.

The heat is expected to continue into the evening and may carry into Thursday or Friday near Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

Tuesday was the worst day during the heat wave as humidex values made it feel like 38 to 45 C in parts of southern Ontario.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices