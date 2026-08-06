Coalition urges Nova Scotia medical examiner to review dangers of pickups, SUVs

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


6 comments

  1. Anonymous
    August 7, 2026 at 8:52 am

    Here is a solution. Keep the cyclists off the road.

  2. Common Sense Cyclist.
    August 7, 2026 at 2:24 am

    If I’m out on my bicycle I am paying far more attention to my surroundings and the motorists because I already understand that my visibility to those around me is substantially diminished and my bike and I are no match for a 4000+ block of steel.Its a shared responsibility with someone you don’t know so you better keep your awareness up if you want to survive.

  3. Dave
    August 6, 2026 at 8:01 pm

    So a bunch of activists is whining
    That isnt news
    Its clickbait from a lazy journalist

  4. People are STOOOOOOPID!!
    August 6, 2026 at 7:46 pm

    Not the vehicle, its the retards driving it.

  5. Ramsey Hunt
    August 6, 2026 at 7:01 pm

    Who in their right mind believes I should not own an suv or a truck? I live in the country and drive long distances in the winter. I do not plan on risking my life over some stupid nonsense. I have livestock to feed etc. people need to stop thinking we all live in a city.

  6. Anonymous
    August 6, 2026 at 6:53 pm

    Maybe you guys on these bikes should stay off of the middle of the lane and taking up more of the road these roads aren’t meant for people with bikes we pay insurance on our trucks we pay for our plates inspection and lm not paying more because l have a truck buy me paying these thing l contribute to keeping these roads so other people can use them lm not paying for someone driving a bicycle l need my truck for working around my property and l have no intentions of giving it up for someone on a bicycle l see groups of these guys on bicycle in my community and they drive in the middle of the road and one more thing the government is not going to tell me what l can drive there’s alot of people out there that need there trucks lm sure they will have something to say and we’re no paying anymore then what other motorist pay Tim

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Coalition urges Nova Scotia medical examiner to review dangers of pickups, SUVs

By Ella Macdonald Global News
Posted August 6, 2026 6:04 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Road safety groups call for regulations on large SUV’s and pickup trucks'
Road safety groups call for regulations on large SUV’s and pickup trucks
Road safety groups are calling on all levels of government to put regulations on large SUV's and pickup trucks. Recent data points to an increase in fatal collisions when involving these types of vehicles. As Ella MacDonald reports, Nova Scotian advocacy groups are taking the lead, with groups hoping to gain traction in New Brunswick.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A coalition of road safety groups is calling on Nova Scotia’s Chief Medical Examiner to investigate, and recommend steps to address, the dangers posed to pedestrians and cyclists by pickup trucks and large SUVs.

C.R.A.S.H. — otherwise known as the Coalition to Reduce Auto Size Hazards — has some two dozen members nationwide. In Nova Scotia, that includes the Ecology Action Centre, Vision Zero Kjipuktuk-Halifax and the Halifax Cycling Coalition.

The letter to the medical examiner comes on the heels of a fatal “dooring” incident involving Dalhousie professor Dr. Nouman Ali, last month.

This was followed by a pedestrian-vehicle collision involving an SUV on Nantucket Avenue in Halifax on Aug. 5 that sent a 54-year-old woman to hospital.

“It’s just another unfortunate reminder that oversized vehicles take up a lot of space,” says Ashleigh Boers, community programs associate director with the Ecology Action Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s far less visibility, far more blind spots for drivers as well.”

But collisions like these are preventable, Boers says — especially when they involve large trucks and SUVs.

Sara Kirk was Dr. Ali’s colleague at Dalhousie University. She is also a member of Vision Zero Kjipuktuk-Halifax, which advocates for road safety in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

“[These vehicles are] designed to look ferocious and fierce and macho,” Kirk says. “And they’re also marketed more broadly than just for work vehicles too.”

According to Boers, between 2000 and 2018, there was about an 11-per cent increase in the front-end vehicle height, and a 24 per cent increase in overall weight.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

And just as the hood heights of these vehicles grow, so too do the number of fatal pedestrian motor vehicle accidents.

“We know for every 10-centimetre increase in the hood-height of these vehicles it leads to a 22 per cent increase in pedestrian injuries and fatalities,” Kirk says.

Story continues below advertisement

But it’s not only poor front-end visibility causing issues.

“The chance of being killed if struck by one of these larger vehicles is 3.4 times that of the chance being killed if you are struck by a conventional-sized car,” explains Chris Waters, C.R.A.S.H.’s national coordinator and law professor at the University of Windsor in Ontario.

And according to Kirk, the weight of these vehicles equally contributes to the risk.

“My colleague Dr. Ali was struck by the door of a pickup truck,” Kirk says. “The heavier weight of the doors of these pickup trucks is one of the problems that we have.”

But there are things that can be done at all levels of government.

C.R.A.S.H. is calling for the federal government to introduce vehicle warning regulations.

It also wants provincial politicians to consider differentiating vehicle licensing for larger recreational trucks and SUVs.

As for municipal leaders, they can introduce heavier parking fines for larger vehicles as a deterrent, Waters says.

Despite Nova Scotia taking the lead on this national appeal, the coalition is hoping other Maritime advocacy groups join the fight.

“It would be great to have a partner in New Brunswick as well,” says Waters. “We’re putting families at risk across the country with the unchecked rise of these oversized vehicles, and we need to really give it some deep thought.”

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices