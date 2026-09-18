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1 comment

  1. Vinny
    September 18, 2026 at 12:38 pm

    Ford not going to call her lefty loosely because she’s the current mayor. Is that the only reason he didn’t go full attack dog

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Canada

Ford says glowing comments about Chow were not an endorsement

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted September 18, 2026 12:13 pm
1 min read
Mayor of Toronto Olivia Chow speaks as Ontario Premier Doug Ford stands behind during an announcement regarding the Province uploading ownership and maintenance of the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway, in Toronto on Thursday, June 4, 2026. View image in full screen
Mayor of Toronto Olivia Chow speaks as Ontario Premier Doug Ford stands behind during an announcement regarding the Province uploading ownership and maintenance of the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway, in Toronto on Thursday, June 4, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
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Ontario Premier Doug Ford is walking away from his near-endorsement of Olivia Chow in Toronto’s mayoral race, saying his glowing words earlier this week were misinterpreted.

Ford was asked about work on a new funding deal for Toronto and whether he’d be endorsing anyone in the Toronto election.

“The mayor and I have a phenomenal relationship, phenomenal,” he told reporters.

“We’ve given the City of Toronto more money than they’ve ever seen in their lives — over $9 billion. We’re going to continue supporting the mayor. She’s doing an incredible job, so read between the lines.”

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The glowing words were interpreted by Brad Bradford, Chow’s closet rival in the race, as an endorsement.

“Of course the premier endorsed Olivia Chow,” his team wrote in a news release immediately afterwards. “She is the easiest negotiation he has ever had. Everything she told Torontonians she would fight and oppose, she handed over on a silver platter.”

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The premier’s office was silent on the issue for more than a day, suddenly issuing a statement to clarify that Ford hadn’t endorsed Chow some 30 hours after he made the comments.

“We would like to clarify that Premier Ford did not endorse Olivia Chow and will not endorse any candidate in the Toronto mayoral race,” Ford’s office wrote in a 6:30 p.m. statement on Thursday.

“The premier has demonstrated that he will work with anyone no matter their political stripe to advance the interests of the people of Ontario.”

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