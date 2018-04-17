Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid visits Humboldt Broncos players in hospital

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid travelled to Humboldt and Saskatoon on Tuesday — with Ryan O’Reilly from the Buffalo Sabres and junior hockey executive Sherry Bassin — to visit some of the families impacted and players injured in a devastating bus crash on April 6.

The NHL phenom said he wanted the trip to low-key and personal for the players and their families.

“This isn’t supposed to be a media event,” McDavid said.

“This is supposed to be what it is … and that’s trying to bring smiles to faces. I hope we did that here today.”

McDavid visited the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon.

He also went to Humboldt, where he, O’Reilly and Bassin visited schools, toured the local arena and spoke to families.

“[To] visit a community that’s obviously hurting and try to help them in any way we can … whether it’s in the smallest way possible, I think it’s worth it,” McDavid said.

“It’s worth every little bit — every little second — to be here.”

On April 6, the Humboldt Broncos team bus collided with a semi-truck while en route to an SJHL playoff game.

Sixteen people were killed as a result of the crash.

As of Tuesday afternoon, nine people remained in hospital; two in critical condition.

