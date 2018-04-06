RCMP confirm fatalities in crash involving Humboldt Broncos team bus

The RCMP have confirmed fatalities in a serious collision on Highway 35 in Saskatchewan, involving a semi-truck and a hockey team’s bus on Friday.

Nipawin RCMP said the collision happened about 30 kilometres north of Tisdale, near the junction of Highway 335.

Officers also confirmed a number of injuries.

On Twitter, SJHL team Nipawin Hawks confirmed that the Humboldt Broncos team bus was involved in the collision.

“Tonight’s game is cancelled. The accident being talked about involved Humboldt team bus. We ask during this time that you don’t send messages. When more information is given we will update,” the Nipawin Hawks posted on Facebook.

The two teams were set to play Friday night in Nipawin.

STARS Air Ambulance tweeted that a crew had been dispatched to the Ridgedale, Sask. area.

RCMP said traffic was expected to be blocked for several hours and drivers can expect lengthy delays. Motorists were being asked to avoid the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.