Canada April 7 2018 2:46pm 06:15 Maple Leafs with Saskatchewan roots react to Humboldt Broncos fatal bus crash Toronto Maple Leaf players Morgan Rielly, Patrick Marleau and Tyler Bozak react to the tragic news of the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4130226/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4130226/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?