Humboldt Broncos team captain among 14 killed in fatal Saskatchewan crash

The captain of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team is among 14 dead following a horrific bus crash in Saskatchewan.

Logan Schatz died along with head coach Darcy Haugan when the junior hockey team’s bus collided with a truck on the way to a playoff game in northeastern Saskatchewan Friday.

Kelly Schatz, Logan’s father, says his 20-year-old son played for the Broncos for just over four years and had served as team captain for the past two-and-a-half years.

He says his son’s death is hard and the family is seeking solace in one another.

RCMP have said 14 others on the bus were injured _ three were in critical condition.

The team was on its way to play in Game 5 of a semi-final against the Nipawin Hawks.

Darren Opp, president of the Hawks, said a semi T-boned the players’ bus.