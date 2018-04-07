Humboldt Broncos team captain among 14 killed in fatal Saskatchewan crash
The captain of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team is among 14 dead following a horrific bus crash in Saskatchewan.
Logan Schatz died along with head coach Darcy Haugan when the junior hockey team’s bus collided with a truck on the way to a playoff game in northeastern Saskatchewan Friday.
Kelly Schatz, Logan’s father, says his 20-year-old son played for the Broncos for just over four years and had served as team captain for the past two-and-a-half years.
He says his son’s death is hard and the family is seeking solace in one another.
RCMP have said 14 others on the bus were injured _ three were in critical condition.
The team was on its way to play in Game 5 of a semi-final against the Nipawin Hawks.
Darren Opp, president of the Hawks, said a semi T-boned the players’ bus.
