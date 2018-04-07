Canada
April 7, 2018 12:26 pm

Humboldt Broncos team captain among 14 killed in fatal Saskatchewan crash

By Staff The Canadian Press

Fourteen people are dead and 14 have been injured after the team bus for the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team was involved in a collision with a semi-truck on Friday evening. Adam MacVicar reports.

A A

The captain of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team is among 14 dead following a horrific bus crash in Saskatchewan.

Logan Schatz died along with head coach Darcy Haugan when the junior hockey team’s bus collided with a truck on the way to a playoff game in northeastern Saskatchewan Friday.

Kelly Schatz, Logan’s father, says his 20-year-old son played for the Broncos for just over four years and had served as team captain for the past two-and-a-half years.

He says his son’s death is hard and the family is seeking solace in one another.

RCMP have said 14 others on the bus were injured _ three were in critical condition.

READ MORE: 14 dead, 14 injured after Saskatchewan junior hockey team’s bus collides with semi-truck

The team was on its way to play in Game 5 of a semi-final against the Nipawin Hawks.

Darren Opp, president of the Hawks, said a semi T-boned the players’ bus.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Humboldt accident
Humboldt Broncos
Humboldt Broncos bus crash
Humboldt Broncos Crash
Humboldt bus crash
Humboldt Crash
Humboldt fatalities
Humboldt team captain
Logan Schatz

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News