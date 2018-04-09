Body in Humboldt Broncos crash misidentified: Xavier Labelle is alive, Parker Tobin is dead

Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Justice said one of the deceased in Friday’s fatal crash involving the Humboldt Broncos bus was misidentified.

The ministry says the body of Parker Tobin was mistaken for that of Xavier Labelle.

“This was an identification error and Xavier is not deceased, ” a statement from the ministry said.

“Our condolences go out to the family of Parker Tobin. Unfortunately, Parker is one of the 15 that have lost their lives in this terrible tragedy. Parker had been misidentified and was previously believed to have survived.”

The Office of the Chief Coroner has apologized for the misidentification and confusion. It’s not known exactly how the error happened.

Tobin, 18, was a goalie from Stony Plain, Alta.

“The Coroner’s office extends its deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those who lost their lives as well as those who were involved in the collision.”

READ MORE: Here are the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Xavier Labelle’s current condition is not known. The brother of the 18-year-old from Saskatoon had said in an Instagram post that Xavier had died. The manager of Labelle’s previous team, the Regina Pat Canadians, made a similar statement.

A spokesperson with the Ministry of Justice will hold a media availability Monday morning to address the error.

WATCH: One of the victims of the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash has been misidentified, the Saskatchewan Ministry of Justice announced Monday, saying that Xavier Labelle is not deceased and condolences were being sent to the family of Parker Tobin who is one of the 15 killed in the crash.

— With files from The Canadian Press