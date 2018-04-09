Powerful photos show a grieving Humboldt as a nation mourns horrific tragedy

Compelling images show the small Saskatchewan city of Humboldt coming to grips with an unimaginable tragedy as an entire nation mourns the deaths of 15 people in Friday’s horrific bus crash.
Much of Canada is in mourning with those who have been affected by the loss of the members of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team.
The crash happened Friday as the team was heading to a semifinal game against the Nipawin Hawks, when the team bus collided with a semi-truck, killing 15 and injuring 14 others, near Tisdale, Sask.
On Sunday, thousands of people poured into the Elgar Peterson Arena in Humboldt for a vigil to honour the victims.
Powerful photos show how immensely the tragedy has affected the Humboldt community, as family and friends try to come to terms with Friday’s crash.
Mourners comfort each other as people attend a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos, to honour the victims of a fatal bus accident in Saskatchewan, April 8, 2018.
Jonathan Hayward/Pool via Reuters
The Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward
The Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward
A man wears a Humboldt Broncos shirt during a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, April 8, 2018.
Jonathan Hayward/Pool via Reuters
Flowers, cards and sentimental gifts adorn the ice surface at Humboldt Uniplex during preparations for a prayer vigil for the Humboldt Broncos hockey team, April 8, 2018.
Kymber Rae/AFP/Getty Images
A box of Kraft Dinner is left at a makeshift memorial at the Humboldt Uniplex in Humboldt, April 8, 2018.
Kymber Rae/AFP/Getty Images
A broken DVD of the hockey movie Slap Shot is seen in the mud at the intersection of a crash site near Tisdale, Sask., Sunday, April 8, 2018.
The Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward
Members of the RCMP lay flowers at the intersection of a crash site near Tisdale, Sask., Sunday, April, 8, 2018.
The Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward
Flowers lie at centre ice as people gather for a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos, to honour the victims of a fatal bus accident, April 8, 2018.
Jonathan Hayward/Pool via Reuters
Jonathan Hayward/Pool via Reuters
Jonathan Hayward/Pool via Reuters
Candles burn to show support for the victims and families of a fatal bus crash is on display as members of the community leave a vigil for the Humboldt Broncos in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, Canada April 8, 2018.
Reuters/Matt Smith
The Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward
Pastor Sean Brandow speaks during a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos, to honour the victims of a fatal bus accident, April 8, 2018.
Jonathan Hayward/Pool via Reuters
Humboldt Broncos’ Nick Shumlanski, who was released from hospital Sunday, is comforted by a mourner during a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, to honour the victims of a fatal bus accident, April 8, 2018.
Jonathan Hayward/Pool via Reuters
Two women comfort each other as they look at photographs before a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos, to honour the victims of a fatal bus accident, April 8, 2018.
Jonathan Hayward/Pool via Reuters
Jonathan Hayward/Pool via Reuters
A man is comforted as he looks at photographs before a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos, to honour the victims of a fatal bus accident, April 8, 2018.
Jonathan Hayward/Pool via Reuters
Community members leave notes and flowers at a memorial for the Humboldt Broncos team leading into the Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt Saskatchewan, April 7, 2018.
Reuters/Matt Smith
Members of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team are shown in a photo posted to the team Twitter feed, on March 24, 2018 after a playoff win over the Melfort Mustangs.
@HumboldtBroncos
