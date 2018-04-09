Powerful photos show a grieving Humboldt as a nation mourns horrific tragedy

Compelling images show the small Saskatchewan city of Humboldt coming to grips with an unimaginable tragedy as an entire nation mourns the deaths of 15 people in Friday’s horrific bus crash.

Much of Canada is in mourning with those who have been affected by the loss of the members of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team.

FULL COVERAGE: Humboldt Broncos bus crash

The crash happened Friday as the team was heading to a semifinal game against the Nipawin Hawks, when the team bus collided with a semi-truck, killing 15 and injuring 14 others, near Tisdale, Sask.

WATCH: Humboldt Broncos honoured with hockey stick tribute



On Sunday, thousands of people poured into the Elgar Peterson Arena in Humboldt for a vigil to honour the victims.

Powerful photos show how immensely the tragedy has affected the Humboldt community, as family and friends try to come to terms with Friday’s crash.