Blue Jays trade reliever Yimi Garcia to Mariners

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays traded relief pitcher Yimi Garcia to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for two prospects on Friday.

The 33-year-old appeared in 29 games for Toronto this season, putting up a 3-0 record to go along with 2.70 earned-run average, 0.80 WHIP and 42 strikeouts.

Garcia signed with Jays as a free agent after the 2021 season, making a combined 163 appearances in three seasons.

Story continues below advertisement

He has also played for the Dodgers, Marlins and Astros during a career spanning more than 400 major league games.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Acquired in the deal by Toronto was 22-year-old outfielder Jonatan Clase, who has appeared in 19 games for Seattle this year and was optioned to triple-A Buffalo.

The Jays also got catcher Jacob Sharp from the Mariners. The 22-year-old has made 44 appearances with single-A Modesto in 2024.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2024.