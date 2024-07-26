SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Blue Jays trade reliever Yimi Garcia to Mariners

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 26, 2024 5:53 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays traded relief pitcher Yimi Garcia to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for two prospects on Friday.

The 33-year-old appeared in 29 games for Toronto this season, putting up a 3-0 record to go along with 2.70 earned-run average, 0.80 WHIP and 42 strikeouts.

Bo Bichette going viral for openly flirting with trade

Garcia signed with Jays as a free agent after the 2021 season, making a combined 163 appearances in three seasons.

He has also played for the Dodgers, Marlins and Astros during a career spanning more than 400 major league games.

Acquired in the deal by Toronto was 22-year-old outfielder Jonatan Clase, who has appeared in 19 games for Seattle this year and was optioned to triple-A Buffalo.

The Jays also got catcher Jacob Sharp from the Mariners. The 22-year-old has made 44 appearances with single-A Modesto in 2024.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

