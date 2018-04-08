Turning tragedy into hope: Lethbridge family donates Humboldt crash victim’s organs

In the face of tragedy, one Alberta family is offering hope to others.

“Logan made it clear previously that he signed his donor card as soon as he turned 21. Even in his eventual passing, he will be a selfless hero,” the family of Logan Boulet said in a statement to Global News.

Family of the Humboldt Broncos player from Lethbridge, who was injured in a deadly bus crash on Friday, shared his final wishes Saturday night.

“Despite other media reports today, Logan’s strong heart continues to beat this evening. The final harvesting of Logan’s organs will take place overnight, now that he has positive matches for all organs donated.

“He is giving new hope to at least six different people.”

Boulet was taken off life support and the organ donation surgeries, which will help six people, have been completed, the family told Global News on Sunday.

People close to the family say they wouldn’t expect anything else.

“Logan was a lot about the community, his teammates, his team, his family,” said Lethbridge Minor Hockey Association General Manager, Keith Hitchcock.

“He put all that ahead of himself and when I heard that’s what they were doing, I never even doubted it for a moment.”

More than 1,600 Canadians are added to organ wait lists every year. Although 90 per cent of Canadians support organ and tissue donation, less than 20 per cent have made plans to donate.

Lethbridge couple Lisa and Benji Husband are living proof of the benefits of organ donation.

For Lisa, the waiting list was long when she needed a liver transplant in 2015. Luckily, her husband Benji was a match.

The Husbands say they are proud of the Boulet family for their selfless act.

“I don’t know Logan, I don’t know his family, but to me that just says he has some really good morals and he was raised really well,” Lisa said.

“It’s just such the responsible thing to do, especially for a 21-year-old.

“It just breaks my heart that he’s gone, but to save six lives is just amazing.”

“Unfortunately, there were more lives lost than saved [at this time],” Benji said. “But the silver lining out of it is that Logan and the Boulet family are absolute heroes.”

Several lives will be touched by Logan’s donation.

For the moment, the Boulet family is asking for privacy but they are expected to speak publicly in the coming days.

