Canada April 8 2018 4:38pm 03:02 Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe in Humboldt to offer his support The premier of Saskatchewan Scott Moe was spotted at shop in Humboldt, as he’s in the grief stricken community to offer his support. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4131261/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4131261/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?