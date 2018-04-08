Sask. government lowering flags to remember victims of Humboldt Broncos crash

The Saskatchewan government is lower flags at all provincial government buildings and the legislature for 15 days to remember the 15 lives lost in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

The government also announced the tabling of the 2018-19 budget will proceed on Tuesday as scheduled, with all other business suspended for two days.

The house leaders for the Saskatchewan Party and the NDP will meet with the Speaker on Monday morning to formally cancel question period on Monday and Tuesday.

Officials said that in place of question period on Monday, a motion of condolence will be introduced and spoken to by members of the legislature.

Also cancelled Monday is the traditional budget shoe photo opportunity with Finance Minister Donna Harpauer.

The only formal proceeding on Tuesday will be the tabling of the budget.