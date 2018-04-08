SJHL assistance fund to help junior hockey families affected by Humboldt Broncos bus crash

The hockey community is still coming to terms with a tragic crash in Saskatchewan that killed 15 people on board a junior hockey bus.

Bill Chow, president of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) has dedicated his career to supporting young athletes. Chow says the organization is focusing on supporting all those affected by the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

The SJHL assistance fund has been set up for teams within the league.

Chow said the money collected is intended to help families who lost loved ones, but also other players within the league who are grieving and may need to access counselling services.

“We need to support those other eleven teams and those players and coaches and families that may, down the road need some support at some point in time through counselling or whatever the case may be,” Chow said.

“You have a lot of players on other teams that know a lot of those players that were on the Humboldt Broncos.”

Chow says plans for the SJHL playoffs remain unclear for now.

“We have to have conversations with the Humboldt organization. I have to have conversations with the league governors and we’ll be making those decisions in the next few days.”

Chow describes Saskatchewan as a province where hockey is the fabric of the community.