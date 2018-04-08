Humboldt Broncos bus crash prompts increase in blood donations

Canadian Blood Services said its Saskatoon blood donation clinic was over-capacity Saturday as nearly double the average number of donations were received.
On an average Saturday, the Saskatoon clinic receives 80 blood donations. On Saturday between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., 150 donations were received.
READ MORE: ‘Heartbroken and completely devastated’: 15 dead in Humboldt Broncos bus crash
Some people reported waiting two-hours to donate.
In response to the Humboldt bus crash that killed 15 people, Saskatoon City Councillor Bev Dubois took to Twitter Friday evening encouraging people to donate blood.
READ MORE: Humboldt Broncos player Logan Boulet taken off life support, organs donated
There was no significant increase in blood donations in Edmonton or Calgary on Saturday, but officials said they could see an uptick on Monday.
