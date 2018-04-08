Humboldt Broncos bus crash prompts increase in blood donations

Canadian Blood Services said its Saskatoon blood donation clinic was over-capacity Saturday as nearly double the average number of donations were received.

On an average Saturday, the Saskatoon clinic receives 80 blood donations. On Saturday between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., 150 donations were received.

Some people reported waiting two-hours to donate.

I am so proud to be from a place that cares so much. Waited 2 hours in line to donate blood in Saskatoon today. Well worth the wait #PrayForHumboldt — Jonah Hicks (@jonah_hicks11) April 7, 2018

In response to the Humboldt bus crash that killed 15 people, Saskatoon City Councillor Bev Dubois took to Twitter Friday evening encouraging people to donate blood.

Canadian Blood Services opens at 8am tomorrow. They need blood. Please donate. #PrayForHumboldt — Bev Dubois (@BevDubois) April 7, 2018

There was no significant increase in blood donations in Edmonton or Calgary on Saturday, but officials said they could see an uptick on Monday.