Hockey dad Rod Stewart pays tribute to Humboldt Broncos during Calgary show

A massive photo of the Humboldt Broncos was displayed during a Rod Stewart concert in Calgary Sunday evening, as the music legend dedicated a song to those killed and injured in the tragic crash.

Stewart paid tribute to the team before singing the song People Get Ready, saying the tragedy hit close to home for him as his son also plays junior hockey.

“I’m in Canada and they’re your kids,” Stewart said to the crowd. “And my son, who plays hockey … plays in this area, and has done all those journeys. It just brought it all upon to me how quick life can end.”

His son, Liam Stewart, played for the Spokane Chiefs junior hockey team in the Western Hockey League (WHL). Stewart later showed a picture of his son on the screen. “That’s that’s my boy,” he said.

The Humboldt Broncos were on their way to a playoff game Friday in Nipawin, Sask., when the bus carrying the junior hockey team collided with a tractor-trailer, killing 15 people.

The victims include Broncos captain Logan Schatz along with nine other players, coaches Darcy Haugun and Mark Cross, the team’s statistician, radio play-by-play announcer and the driver of the bus.

.@rodstewart dedicating this song to the #HumboldtBroncos tonight. His son Liam Stewart played in the WHL and “made those journeys many times”. Dedicating the song to “Canada’s kids”. #Humboldt #YYC pic.twitter.com/38wXXj4r8P — Erik Mikkelsen (@ErikHMikkelsen) April 9, 2018

Thank you @rodstewart for the beautiful song in dedication to #humboltstrong pic.twitter.com/bDdRgvhot5 — Jill Marven (@JMarven) April 9, 2018