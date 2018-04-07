Canada April 7 2018 5:17pm 01:05 Aerial video shows destruction at scene of Humboldt Broncos bus crash Aerial video shows the destruction left at the scene of the tragic bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos hockey team which claimed the lives of 15 people. Radio announcer for Humboldt Broncos among 14 dead after bus crash Humboldt Broncos head coach Darcy Haugan confirmed dead in fatal bus crash Humboldt Broncos bus crash: Several Alberta hockey players killed <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4130423/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4130423/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?