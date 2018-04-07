Humboldt Broncos player Logan Boulet on life support, will donate organs

The family of a Humboldt Broncos player from Lethbridge who was injured in a tragic bus crash Friday night says Logan Boulet is on life support – and will donate his organs to six people in need.

Boulet, a defencemen, was on his way to a semi-final game against the Nipawin Hawks when a tractor trailer and the bus collided, killing 15 people and injuring over a dozen more.

The captain, Logan Schatz, nine other players, two coaches, a radio play-by-play announcer and a statistician from the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey team were confirmed killed.

Boulet’s father Toby told Global News that the 21-year-old’s heart remained strong as of Saturday night, and officials have found a positive match for all organs that can be donated.

The organs will be harvested overnight Saturday.

The family said in a statement that Logan signed his donor card as soon as he turned 21, and that even in his passing he would be a hero.

The statement from the family is as follows:

Despite other media reports today, Logan’s strong heart continues to beat this evening. The final harvesting of Logan’s organs will take place overnight, now that he has positive matches for all organs donated. He is giving new hope to at least six different people. Logan made it clear previously that he signed his donor card as soon as he turned 21. Even in his eventual passing, he will be a selfless hero.

The horrific crash sent waves of grief throughout the country and the hockey community.

SJHL president Bill Chow broke down in tears as he called the crash “the worst nightmare that could happen.”

RCMP say they are still investigating the cause of the crash. The driver of the semi-truck wasn’t seriously hurt, and was briefly detained by RCMP before being released.

