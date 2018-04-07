NHL teams honour Humboldt Broncos bus crash victims with pre-game tributes

A number of NHL teams in action Saturday night paid tribute to the victims of the bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team bus.

The Winnipeg Jets and Chicago Blackhawks wore the name ‘BRONCOS’ on their jerseys instead of their own team nameplates at MTS Centre.

“In hockey, we’ve learned that you don’t play for the name on the back of the jersey. You play for the crest on the front,” said the stadium announcer at MTS Centre, before asking the players and audience to observe a moment of silence.

“Tonight, the Winnipeg Jets and the Chicago Blackhawks, together with the entire National Hockey League, are playing this game for the names on the back of our jerseys, the Humboldt Broncos.”

The teams announced they will each donate $25,000 to the Broncos club.

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens also observed a moment of silence prior to their game in Toronto.

“This unthinkable tragedy touches not only the people of Humboldt, but also the province of Saskatchewan and the entire hockey community,” said the announcer at the Air Canada Centre.

A moment of silence was also observed before the Toronto Blue Jays‘ game versus the Texas Rangers at the Rogers Centre, as well as at the men’s curling world championship in Las Vegas, where Canada’s Brad Gushue is competing in the tournament’s playoffs.

Before tonight’s game, we held a moment of silence for members of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team who were involved in a fatal bus accident yesterday evening. 🇨🇦 #PrayersForHumboldt pic.twitter.com/pRPistt0mE — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) April 7, 2018

